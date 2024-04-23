George Barnes: Police appeal for missing man

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man missing from Burnley.
George Barnes, 59, was last seen on Tuesday, April 9. He doesn’t have a fixed address, but is known to frequent the Leyland Road area of Burnley and the town centre.

George, who is commonly known as Geordie, is around 5ft, slim build, with short brown/grey hair. He has a tattoo of a Staffie dog on one of his legs and a tattoo of a Manchester United badge on the other.

For immediate sightings of George, call 999. Any information as to where he might be or previous sightings, call 101 – quoting log 1538 of 20th April 2024.

