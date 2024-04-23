Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Barnes, 59, was last seen on Tuesday, April 9. He doesn’t have a fixed address, but is known to frequent the Leyland Road area of Burnley and the town centre.

George, who is commonly known as Geordie, is around 5ft, slim build, with short brown/grey hair. He has a tattoo of a Staffie dog on one of his legs and a tattoo of a Manchester United badge on the other.

