Blackburn man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after police car tyres slashed in Clitheroe

A Blackburn man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a number of police car tyres were slashed.
By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Four police vehicles were damaged at Clitheroe Police Station at around 3-30am today (Tuesday).

A 49 year-old man from Blackburn was arrested, and is currently in police custody on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.