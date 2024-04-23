Blackburn man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after police car tyres slashed in Clitheroe
A Blackburn man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a number of police car tyres were slashed.
Four police vehicles were damaged at Clitheroe Police Station at around 3-30am today (Tuesday).
A 49 year-old man from Blackburn was arrested, and is currently in police custody on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.