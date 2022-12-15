Generous business owner donates free washing machine to Burnley's Springfield Community Primary School so parents can do a weekly wash to help cut their energy bills
A Burnley school's appeal for help from the community was answered within half a hour by a generous business owner.
Springfield Community Primary reached out with an SOS to replace its broken washing machine, that is available for parents to use to help them with the rising cost of living. That call was answered by Nick Pickard from The Appliance Store on Manchester Road, Burnley.
Jordan Coates, who is a teacher and member of the pastoral team at the school, said: "Nick got in touch and, within less than a week, Nick and his amazing team had ordered, delivered and fit a new washer dryer and they also took the old, broken one away.”
The service is highly valued and families at the school are already booking in washing times One parent said: “It puts your faith back in humanity that there are still a lot of good people in the community to help those most in need."