Springfield Community Primary reached out with an SOS to replace its broken washing machine, that is available for parents to use to help them with the rising cost of living. That call was answered by Nick Pickard from The Appliance Store on Manchester Road, Burnley.

Jordan Coates, who is a teacher and member of the pastoral team at the school, said: "Nick got in touch and, within less than a week, Nick and his amazing team had ordered, delivered and fit a new washer dryer and they also took the old, broken one away.”

Jordan Coates (centre) a teacher at Springfield Community Primary School, takes receipt of the washing machine from The Appliance Store’s staff, Josh Baldwin and Melissa Jarvis.