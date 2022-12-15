News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

25 incredible photos of 16 couples from Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley tying the knot back in the day

Your wedding is perhaps the biggest and most important day in your life.

By Sue Plunkett
4 minutes ago

And these remarkable photographs capture the joy of 16 couples on the day they said “I do’ in the past.

1. Fabulous photos capture couples saying "I do' down the decades

Tony and Jackie Sherburn

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

2. Fabulous photos capture couples saying "I do' down the decades

Tony Sherburn married Jacike Lewis on June 29th, 1991 at St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. Fabulous photos capture couples saying "I do' down the decades

Antonio and Gail Corvino have recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. They tied the knot at St Leonard's Church in Padiham

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Fabulous photos capture couples saying "I do' down the decades

Michael and Linda White married on August 23rd, 1975, at St Theresa's Church Blackburn and have two daughters.. Michael passed away in 1981

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
BurnleyRibble ValleyPendle