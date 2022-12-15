Your wedding is perhaps the biggest and most important day in your life.
And these remarkable photographs capture the joy of 16 couples on the day they said “I do’ in the past.
1. Fabulous photos capture couples saying "I do' down the decades
Tony and Jackie Sherburn
Photo: submitted
Tony Sherburn married Jacike Lewis on June 29th, 1991 at St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne.
Photo: submitted
Antonio and Gail Corvino have recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. They tied the knot at St Leonard's Church in Padiham
Photo: submitted
Michael and Linda White married on August 23rd, 1975, at St Theresa's Church Blackburn and have two daughters.. Michael passed away in 1981
Photo: submitted