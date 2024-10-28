The Gather Together event was jointly organised by Building Bridges in Burnley, Burnley Family Hub and the Gather Movement, took place at the Faith Centre, Burnley Campus, Barden Lane

‘Gather Together’ was the name and the aim of an event designed to enhance community cohesion in our diverse communities in Burnley.

It aimed to showcase the services provided by the Burnley Family Hub network across Burnley, sharing of the mapping exercise, identifying what Burnley churches and mosques are offering and discussion around challenges to community cohesion.

Representatives from the public, faith, and community sectors were present including local mosques and churches.

The primary goal of the event was to disseminate valuable information regarding the findings of a comprehensive mapping exercise that assessed the services and provisions offered by various faith-based organizations in Burnley.

Discussions also focused on the challenges faced in promoting community cohesion. A key highlight of the event was the welcoming address by Rt Rev Dr. Joe Kennedy, the newly appointed Bishop of Burnley.

The Bishop said: “I was moved by the welcome I received and was delighted to speak on social cohesion and the importance of building bridges as it is built on friendships and good relationships across the diverse community.”

Alongside Bishop Joe, a distinguished panel of speakers included Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, leader Burnley Council, Sue Hopkinson, Burnley Family Hub, and Claire Jackson, Burnley Council, who contributed to the dialogue on overcoming obstacles to unity within the community.

Mozaquir Ali, founding member and trustee of Building Bridges in Burnley said: “The event served as an essential platform for dialogue, learning and collaboration, emphasizing the pivotal role faith organizations play in the community's social fabric.

“The participants left with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to working together towards building a more integrated and supportive community for all residents of Burnley. Our appreciation to Sue Hopkinson and her team for undertaking much of the organisation on the ground and Mark Cowling from Gather Movement for framework of the mapping work.”

The event proved to be a resounding success, successfully uniting representatives from various sectors, including statutory agencies, private organizations, and both faith-based and voluntary organizations. The gathering not only strengthened existing partnerships but also sparked new ideas for collaborative initiatives aimed at enhancing community welfare and cohesion in Burnley.

Out of this has emerged:

i) Actions for Burnley Family Hub to further enhance provision - making more connections between services

ii) New ideas for Building Bridges in Burnley to take up to enhance community cohesion

iii) A focus for churches and mosques to develop a unity network approach to transformation - social, cultural, spiritual.

Peter Lumsden, Trustee of Building Bridges in Burnley said: “If you imagine all the activities and services across Burnley as a giant jigsaw, our aim with the event was to turn more of the pieces the right way up, and join some of them together. We have made more of the jigsaw. Let's see how much more we've made next year, when we plan to repeat the event.”

Mark Cawling, of the Gather Together Movement said: “It was brilliant to be part of the Gather Together event at Burnley Campus which catalysed the connecting of the Voluntary Community Faith and Social Enterprise (VCFSE) organisations and the Health and Care services.”