Further tests to be carried out over 'unexplained death' in Burnley

The Burnley Express revealed last Wednesday that emergency services were called to a footpath leading from the Griffin estate to Accrington Road after a body was discovered.

An initial post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and further tests are now to be carried out, the results of which are expected in the coming weeks.

A police spokesman confirmed to the Express today that the body was that of a man in his 20s, but police are not revealing his identity at this time.

The scene last week

The death is still being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7-20am on Wednesday November 3rd following the discovery of a man’s body, on a path close to Milbrook Close, off Accrington Road in Burnley. The area is used as a shortcut from the estate to the main road."