Body discovered on Burnley housing estate is 'unexplained death'

The body was discovered at the side of the road on the Griffin Estate this morning (Wednesday) after emergency services were alerted.

Police cars and an ambulance were called to the area just off Accrington Road.

Police have revealed the man has not been formally identified as of yet and the death is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7-20am today following the discovery of a man’s body, on a path close to Milbrook Close, off Accrington Road in Burnley.

"The man has not yet been formally identified and his death is currently being treated as unexplained."