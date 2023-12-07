Burnley Council has been awarded a grant of £82,392 from FCC Communities Foundation to create an outdoor performance space with terraced seating, a small stage area, lighting, new walkways, and landscaping at Hargher Clough Park in Burnley.

Additional funding has been secured from the council, Lancashire County Council, and housing company Calico towards the project which will help transform the unused piece of land in the park.

Coun. Jack Launer, the council’s executive member for health, culture and wellbeing, said: ‘"We are very grateful to the FCC Communities Foundation for this grant.

A new project will help transform an unused piece of land at Hargher Clough Park in Burnley.

“The development of Hargher Clough Park has been a long-term project which has already seen the installation of a play area, multi-use games area and a wheeled sports area. We’re delighted that we can now move ahead with this latest phase of improvements.

“After the work has been completed, the area will have a wonderful new space for community events and group activities, something that local people feel is missing and would be important to them.’’

West End Community Centre has been working alongside the council on all the improvement projects, and they have been campaigning for change to this part of the park for several years.

Chris Keene, the centre’s charity secretary and a trustee, said ‘’We’re grateful to Burnley Council and the funders for giving us the money needed to improve the site.

“Getting the project to this stage has been a real community effort, and we can’t wait for everyone to be able to socialise, attend community events and performances, or just sit and relax in the new, greener, space that includes terraced seating, colourful new grasses, wildflowers, and trees, too.’’

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation senior grant manager, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the improvements to Hargher Clough Park and pleased our funding will provide such a beautiful space for people across Burnley.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

Work on site is expected to start in spring 2024.