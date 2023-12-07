News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Here are 16 amazing makeup artists in Burnley and Padiham, according to our readers

Having your makeup done for a special occasion can be a real confidence boost.
By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:29 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 11:12 GMT

And there’s no better time to get glammed up than the festive party season. Fortunately, there is a host of talented makeup artists in Burnley and Padiham to help you feel enjoy a spot of pampering this Christmas.

Hundreds of Burnley Express readers have named their favourite MUAs in the area. Here are just some of them, in no particular order:

Makeup brushes. (Photo by Getty Images)

1. Makeup brushes

Makeup brushes. (Photo by Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Makeup by Jessica run by Jessica Boyes.

2. Makeup by Jessica

Makeup by Jessica run by Jessica Boyes. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Kira Dugdale Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist.

3. Kira Dugdale Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist

Kira Dugdale Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Makeup by Jade Watson.

4. Makeup by Jade Watson

Makeup by Jade Watson. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPadiham