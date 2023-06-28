And so far donations have reached £4,300 for MIND, the charity that provides advice and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem. It also campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

A former student at Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, Thea worked at Absolute Fitness gym in Clitheroe for several years from the age of 18 where she was well known and popular. She was also on the cheerleading team at the former Candy Club in Burnley.

The family and friends of former Clitheroe woman Thea Newton, whose body was found after she went missing from her home in Warrington, have launched a fundraiser for MIND in her memory.

Paying tribute to her this week Thea’s dad David said: “Thea was my amazing daughter who was caring, funny, loving, passionate, compassionate and tenacious, She was very special to me and to many others. I have thought of her every day since she was born. She will be in my thoughts every day for the rest of my life.”

Police began a search for Thea (29) after she was listed as a missing person and her body was later found on Friday, June 16th, in an area known as Sankey Bridges in Warrington. Dozens of floral tributes and messages have been left at the entrance to Saxon Park, close to where Thea was found.

One of the tributes, left by Thea's partner, Mark, reads: "My Thea, I still can't believe this is true. We were mean’t to be planning the rest of our lives together. You are my world, my princess, I love you more than you will ever know.

“Good night, God bless - we will be together again one day."

Thea also leaves her mum Kim and brothers Joseph and Zander. Her funeral will take place at St Helen’s Church, Waddington, on Thursday, July 6th at noon. There is a request for family flowers only and donations if desired to MIND. To reflect Thea’s personality mourners are being asked to wear an item of colour.