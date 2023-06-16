News you can trust since 1877
Tributes for 'fun and bubbly' missing Clitheroe woman Thea Newton after her body found by police

Tributes have been paid to a former Clitheroe woman whose body was found by police search teams after she went missing from her home in Warrington.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th Jun 2023, 19:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 19:51 BST

Search teams looking for Thea Newton (29) announced this afternoon they had sadly found a body in the Sankey Bridges area which they believed to be Thea.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Search teams looking for missing woman Thea Newton in Warrington have sadly found a body.

“It is believed to be Thea and her next of kin have been informed. There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Tributes have been paid to former Clitheroe woman Thea Newton after police found her body near to her home in Warrington earlier today
A former student at Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, Thea worked at Absolute Fitness gym in Clitheroe for several years from the age of 18 where she was well known and popular.

She was also on the cheerleading team at the former Candy Club in Burnley which was led by Kirsti Raynor Tattersall whose daughter Leoni was best friends with Thea.

Paying tribute to Thea, Kirsti said: “Thea was a fun and bubbly person who was always laughing. She was just so stunning...tall, blonde and like a model.

“She was just a lovely person and will be sorely missed.”

