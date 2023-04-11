‘King’s Coronation in Colne’ takes place in the town centre on Sunday, May 7th, from 10am to 4pm.

An action-packed day, there are lots of free activities to celebrate the coronation of King Charles. The town will be completely transformed, with local residents and those further afield all invited to celebrate the momentous occasion. Activities include donkey rides, face painting, circus shows and workshops, knight fighting performances and workshops, archery, Punch and Judy shows, comedy magic, balloon modelling and coronation treats handed out by a stilt walking King .

Colne is pushing the boat out to celebrate next month's coronation in style

There will be musical performances from The Kelsie McCardle Duo and very special performances from the world-famous Accrington Pipe Band are also on the cards. After the success of the tours of Colne Town Hall at the Queen’s Jubilee event in 2022, the tours will return for the Coronation with local historian, Geoff Crambie. There is a coronation market and a selection of children’s funfair rides. Colne town centre will be decorated with bunting and large Union Jack Flags throughout the town centre.

Colne Town Council’s events, facilities and administration officer, Nathan Cutler said, “The coronation of a new monarch is a rare event and we want to make it a very special occasion allowing people to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles in Colne without having to worry about the cost.

