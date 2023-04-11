News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
46 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

Fun packed day of celebrations on the cards in Colne for King Charles’ coronation

The people of Colne have been invited to a fun packed day to celebrate the historic Coronation of King Charles.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:47 BST

‘King’s Coronation in Colne’ takes place in the town centre on Sunday, May 7th, from 10am to 4pm.

Read More
23 photos from Burnley's bars, pubs and clubs over the Easter Bank holiday
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An action-packed day, there are lots of free activities to celebrate the coronation of King Charles. The town will be completely transformed, with local residents and those further afield all invited to celebrate the momentous occasion. Activities include donkey rides, face painting, circus shows and workshops, knight fighting performances and workshops, archery, Punch and Judy shows, comedy magic, balloon modelling and coronation treats handed out by a stilt walking King .

Colne is pushing the boat out to celebrate next month's coronation in styleColne is pushing the boat out to celebrate next month's coronation in style
Colne is pushing the boat out to celebrate next month's coronation in style
Most Popular

There will be musical performances from The Kelsie McCardle Duo and very special performances from the world-famous Accrington Pipe Band are also on the cards. After the success of the tours of Colne Town Hall at the Queen’s Jubilee event in 2022, the tours will return for the Coronation with local historian, Geoff Crambie. There is a coronation market and a selection of children’s funfair rides. Colne town centre will be decorated with bunting and large Union Jack Flags throughout the town centre.

Colne Town Council’s events, facilities and administration officer, Nathan Cutler said, “The coronation of a new monarch is a rare event and we want to make it a very special occasion allowing people to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles in Colne without having to worry about the cost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to officially invite everybody to come and enjoy a wide variety of family friendly fun to mark this very momentous occasion here in Colne.

ColneKing Charles