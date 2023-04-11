News you can trust since 1877
23 photos from Burnley's bars, pubs and clubs over the Easter Bank holiday

The sun came out for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend and Burnley’s bars, pubs and clubs were packed with people making the most of the extended break.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

And here are some fantastic photos of the revelries.

The Coalyard

1. 23 great photos from Burnley's bars and pubs over the Easter Bank Holiday break

The Coalyard Photo: submitted

The Coalyard

2. 23 great photos from Burnley's bars and pubs over the Easter Bank Holiday break

The Coalyard Photo: submitted

Bees Knee's

3. 23 great photos from Burnley's bars and pubs over the Easter Bank Holiday break

Bees Knee's Photo: submitted

Bee's Knees

4. 23 great photos from Burnley's bars and pubs over the Easter Bank Holiday break

Bee's Knees Photo: submitted

Burnley