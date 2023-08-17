A charity champion is hoping to hit the £30,000 mark at his latest fund raising event this weekend.

Daryl Graham will host his 16th charity event, a family fun day at Padiham FC on Sunday. So far his amazing efforts have raised £26,528.

Sunday’s event is in memory of two well known Padiham men, Darral Fish and Ian Barker, who both died this year, and the money raised will be donated to Pendleside Hospice and The Christie Hospital, Manchester.

There will be a host of attractions, including fairground rides, singers and a band, food stalls, a raffle and auction, face painting and glitter tattoos and mascots. The day kicks off at noon and includes eight football teams taking to the pitch to help with fund raising and Joanne Brown will be ‘braving the shave’ on the day.