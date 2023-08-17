News you can trust since 1877
Fun day at Padiham Football Club will raise cash for Pendleside Hospice and The Christie Hospital in Manchester

A charity champion is hoping to hit the £30,000 mark at his latest fund raising event this weekend.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST

Daryl Graham will host his 16th charity event, a family fun day at Padiham FC on Sunday. So far his amazing efforts have raised £26,528.

Read More
Burnley road restrictions: How long will the temporary traffic lights be in plac...

Sunday’s event is in memory of two well known Padiham men, Darral Fish and Ian Barker, who both died this year, and the money raised will be donated to Pendleside Hospice and The Christie Hospital, Manchester.

There will be a host of attractions, including fairground rides, singers and a band, food stalls, a raffle and auction, face painting and glitter tattoos and mascots. The day kicks off at noon and includes eight football teams taking to the pitch to help with fund raising and Joanne Brown will be ‘braving the shave’ on the day.

Daryl said: “The small town of Padiham really does pull together in times of need and I am looking forward to the day.”

