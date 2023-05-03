The civic celebration on Tuesday May 9th will kick-off with a private reception at the Mechanics Theatre and Burnley Town Hall, followed by interviews with manager Vincent Kompany and players, before an open-top bus parade through the town centre to Turf Moor.

The route will take the bus down Manchester Road and right onto pedestrianised St James’ Street, straight across the roundabout into Yorkshire Street, and finally into Harry Potts Way and Turf Moor.

The players will not be appearing at Turf Moor and no public events are planned at the stadium.

Details have been confirmed for the Clarets' trophy parade

Ahead of the parade, there will be activities for all ages in Burnley town centre, arranged in conjunction with Burnley FC in the Community, Burnley.co.uk and Discover Burnley Town Centre.

These will include fun challenges, prizes and the chance to meet club mascots Bertie and Bella Bee. In the coming days, fans will be able pick-up special brochures detailing the locations, timings and how to win prizes.

Timetable

12 noon Town centre activities commence

6-15pm Burnley FC players arrive at Burnley Town Hall

6-15-7pm Players interviewed on the balcony

7-8pm Open-top bus with players departs town hall and follows the map route

8pm Bus arrives at Turf Moor, no further activities

Road closures

