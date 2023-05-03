News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
4 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
19 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
19 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
21 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Full details of Burnley Football Club Championship victory parade confirmed

Details of Burnley Football Club’s Championship winning trophy parade have been announced.

By Dominic Collis
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:24 BST

The civic celebration on Tuesday May 9th will kick-off with a private reception at the Mechanics Theatre and Burnley Town Hall, followed by interviews with manager Vincent Kompany and players, before an open-top bus parade through the town centre to Turf Moor.

The route will take the bus down Manchester Road and right onto pedestrianised St James’ Street, straight across the roundabout into Yorkshire Street, and finally into Harry Potts Way and Turf Moor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The players will not be appearing at Turf Moor and no public events are planned at the stadium.

Details have been confirmed for the Clarets' trophy paradeDetails have been confirmed for the Clarets' trophy parade
Details have been confirmed for the Clarets' trophy parade
Most Popular
Read More
Details announced for Burnley Football Club Championship trophy parade

Ahead of the parade, there will be activities for all ages in Burnley town centre, arranged in conjunction with Burnley FC in the Community, Burnley.co.uk and Discover Burnley Town Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These will include fun challenges, prizes and the chance to meet club mascots Bertie and Bella Bee. In the coming days, fans will be able pick-up special brochures detailing the locations, timings and how to win prizes.

Timetable

12 noon Town centre activities commence

6-15pm Burnley FC players arrive at Burnley Town Hall

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

6-15-7pm Players interviewed on the balcony

7-8pm Open-top bus with players departs town hall and follows the map route

8pm Bus arrives at Turf Moor, no further activities

Road closures

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The large number of people expected to enjoy this event means that there will be some temporary road closures to ensure public safety but any disruption with be kept to a minimum. Some bus services may also be effected – check with Transdev or staff at Burnley Bus Station.

Related topics:Turf MoorBurnley