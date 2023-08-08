A kind-hearted vicar who has penned a book about his journey from shop worker to priest, is to embark on another passage – walking from Argos in Accrington to St Matthew’s Church in Burnley.

Fr Alex Frost recounted his journey of faith from the manager of the Accrington Argos store to his calling as a Burnley vicar in a book he published last year, but is now celebrating the paperback edition of his book by walking between the two locations to raise money for his church.

“Our Daily Bread: From Argos to to the Altar – A Priest’s Story” tells of the struggles of local people during the pandemic, problems which are still ongoing today, evidenced by the fact St Matthew’s provides 150 free meals per week for struggling local families.

Fr Frost explained: “My book was published last October in hardback, kindle and audio, but has just been released in paperback so I thought this was the perfect opportunity to do a fund-raising walk between the two points in the book, my old Argos store in Accrington and my current church in Burnley.

The Rev. Alex Frost

“The need of our local families is greater than ever, and so at St Matthew’s we provide 150 free meals a week, as well as run a Saturday breakfast club and a Wednesday lunch club. We are also taking 60 families to Whalley Abbey.

“Obviously all of these things cost money and so I’m hoping to raise as much as I can on my walk.”

Alex will set out from Argos Accrington with friends and former colleagues at 11am on Saturday, August 19th to raise funds to support the church’s work in and around South West Burnley.

Rev. Alex Frost's book "Our Daily Bread: From Argos to the Altar"

There will be lots of fun things to enjoy at the church when he arrives around 12-30pm including, games, book sales, barbecue and a uniform giveaway as parents get ready for children returning to school in September. Donations of cakes, toys, plants, chocolate, sweets, toiletries are needed.

If you would like to sponsor him you can do it in person, at church or on this online giving page: