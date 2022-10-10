Fr Alex Frost, vicar at St Matthew the Apostle with Holy Trinity Church, has just published “Our Daily Bread: From Argos to The Altar – a Priest’s Story”, which does exactly what it says on the cover.

The colourful man of the cloth, who swapped an Argos uniform for a dog collar, said: “It’s my first book and I’m very excited. My first foray into writing actually came when I was asked to contribute a chapter to television personality Stacey Dooley’s new book about mental health.

"I decided during the pandemic that I wanted to write my own story which touches on my former life working in Argos at Blackburn and Burnley to becoming a priest. It includes stories of the people I met during the pandemic who really struggled.

The Rev. Alex Frost

"There are some sad tales, as you can imagibe, but also some uplifting ones. I only started writing it last September so it has been a quick process.”

Fr Frost’s work with Pastor Mick and Church on the Street has led to some deserved national exposure for the Burnley vicar.

Top publishers Harper Collins have published the book, which includes a foreword from Tony Blair’s former press secretary Alastair Campbell. Fr Frost, meanwhile, will be appearing on Radio 2 and Radio 4 as well as Sky News and BBC television to publicise the book’s release.

He added: “I think my work with Pastor Mick has shone a light on poverty in our town, and my ‘Godcast’ podcast has seen me chat to a number of celebrities so this has all helped with getting the book out there.

"I think there are heroes in my book, and they are ordinary members of the public who proved to be so resilient during some really difficult times during the pandemic and the difficulties we’re still facing.”

Fr Frost, who grew up in Worsthorne, was ordained in 2015 and has lived in Burnley most of his life.