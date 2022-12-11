Friendship group members donate proceeds from festive raffle to Rosemere Cancer Foundation
Instead of sending Christmas cards to one another, members of a friendship group donated prizes from a raffle that raised £461 for their chosen charity, Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
The raffle was drawn at one of the regular weekly get-togethers of the A59 Club which are held on Wednesdays from 7pm at BAE Systems’ Canberra Club, off the A59 in Samlesbury.
Christine Snape, who founded the club in 2007, said: “We chose to support Rosemere as it is a charity close to a number of people’s hearts, including my own.
“My mum and best friend Evelyn Hayhurst died in February this year just two months after she was diagnosed with cancer. Other friends have also lost partners to cancer.
"When you and the person you have lost did everything together, it’s the loneliness that can become very hard. I had a lot of support from club friends to help me get through that initial grief and meeting weekly and having a calendar of events is also helpful.”The club takes a break for Christmas but will meet again from Wednesday, January 4th. For further details call 07896 877690.
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.