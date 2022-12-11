The raffle was drawn at one of the regular weekly get-togethers of the A59 Club which are held on Wednesdays from 7pm at BAE Systems’ Canberra Club, off the A59 in Samlesbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Snape, who founded the club in 2007, said: “We chose to support Rosemere as it is a charity close to a number of people’s hearts, including my own.

A49 friendship club founder Christine Snape (far left) and fellow “friends” as club members are known (left to right), Roger Wilson, Jenny Bank and Pam Hargreaves present Rosemere Cancer Foundation volunteer Louise Grant (second from the right) with their donation raised by gifting a prize for a fundraising raffle rather than sending Christmas cards to each other

“My mum and best friend Evelyn Hayhurst died in February this year just two months after she was diagnosed with cancer. Other friends have also lost partners to cancer.

"When you and the person you have lost did everything together, it’s the loneliness that can become very hard. I had a lot of support from club friends to help me get through that initial grief and meeting weekly and having a calendar of events is also helpful.”The club takes a break for Christmas but will meet again from Wednesday, January 4th. For further details call 07896 877690.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.