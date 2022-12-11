Lucy Brady and Archie Williamson are the winners of Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham's Christmas card competition.

The duo's eye catching designs were chosen from over one and half thousand entries. Lucy is a year nine pupil at Broadfield Specia School and Archie is in year four at St John’s Primary School in Cliviger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Williamson, one of the winners of Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham's Christmas card competition.

Antony said: “The response to this competition gets better every year. I’ve had so many entries flooding into my office from schoolchildren across our borough and it’s a great way to interact with schools, parents and pupils alike.

"I've seen so many brilliant designs which goes to show the amazing creative talent we have across all of Burnley and Padiham and, whilst the sheer number of entries made picking a winner a difficult task the winning two definitely stood out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The result is that we get to reflect the best of Burnley and Padiham by showing the brilliant creativity of our young people."

Antony’s Christmas card will be split between the two designs which include Archie's drawing of BFC mascot Bertie Bee and Lucy's teddy bear design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie's winning design of Bertie Bee

Both winners received a Parliamentary goodie bag containing House of Commons Christmas chocolate, a Parliamentary notebook or bear and Parliamentary stationary, in addition to copies of their card design to send out to their friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Brady one of the winners of Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham's Christmas card competition.