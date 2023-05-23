News you can trust since 1877
Friends and relatives from Sabden tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks for North West Air Ambulance

Family and friends from a close-knit village came together to tackle the challenge of a lifetime.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 15:11 BST

‘Team Sabden’ conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise cash for the North West Air Ambulance.

The idea for the 24 mile hike, which takes in the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, came from villager Jill Wright who works in retail for the charity. Thirty five people in total took part and hope to have raised around £6,000 for the cause. Donations can still be made by clicking HERE.

Friends and relatives from Sabden tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks for the North West Air AmbulanceFriends and relatives from Sabden tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks for the North West Air Ambulance
Friends and relatives from Sabden tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks for the North West Air Ambulance
Related topics:Yorkshire Three PeaksIngleborough