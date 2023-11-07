Four Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley schools reach the finals of new public speaking competition

Four schools in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley are the talk of the county’s education scene.

That is because they have reached the finals of a new public speaking competition for primary and secondary school pupils across Lancashire, which will take place today and tomorrow at County Hall in Preston.

Barden Primary School, Ribblesdale School, West Craven High School, and SS John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School are among the teams hoping to talk their way to first position in The Great Lancashire Debate, which celebrates young public speakers and supports UK Parliament Week 2023.

County Coun. Phillipa Williamson, Lancashire County Council leader, said: "We know schools across Lancashire have been working very hard preparing for the Great Lancashire Debate.

Exterior of County Hall, Preston.

"Our key vision for Lancashire 2050 was the inspiration for their debating topic. Lancashire 2050 is about bringing people together with a shared vision, shared ambition, shared goals and shared priorities. It’s about the future of our county and its people.

"It sets out the areas where we can work together to help our county thrive: economic prosperity; transport and infrastructure; early years and education; employment and skills; environment and climate; housing; health and wellbeing; and communities and place.

"We are set to hear all the ideas about this from the brightest young minds in Lancashire and this can have far-reaching consequences as we can use this important feedback to help shape future work on Lancashire 2050.