Burnley grandma's picture perfect tribute to her sister who she cared for during lockdown
Joan Bideau held an art exhibition of her work, For Love of Sheila, including demonstrations at Cliviger Village Hall in memory of her sister who has died.
The 82-year-old set herself the challenge of doing a painting everyday to keep busy when she moved in with Sheila, who was seriously ill, at the beginning of lockdown. She worked tirelessly on her art from 7pm until midnight after her sister had settled for the evening, looking after her for more than a year and continuing to paint when she returned home.
Speaking about Joan’s dedication to painting, her granddaughter, Leigh-Anne Ross, said: “It's an amazing achievement.”