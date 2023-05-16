Double cancer survivor Bill has opted to participate in this year’s Ride on an e-bike – joining the increasing number of cyclists who deploy a little electric assistance to smooth out the hilly terrain of the Ribble Valley.

Over the years, Bill has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities by cycling from Land’s End to John o’ Groats, climbing all 214 ‘Wainwrights’ in the Lake District in just 55 days and completing a 4,500-mile bike ride around the coastline of Britain.

Bill who established the Ribble Valley Ride in 2015, said: “Everyone is welcome to participate in the Ribble Valley Ride. It isn’t just for fitness enthusiasts and road racers – it’s a community ride raising important funds for local charities.

Bill Honeywell, founder of the Ribble Valley Ride

“This year, I’ve had a couple of training setbacks, so like an increasing number of ‘veteran’ cyclists, I’m going to be doing the Ride on an e-bike.

“We want to turn the Ribble Valley Ride into a mass participation event and raise as much as possible for good causes and that means making the Ride as accessible and inclusive as possible – including those who would like to take part using an e-bike.

“We’re aiming to give all participants an excellent-value day out and we are keen to encourage a sense of camaraderie, where all riders feel they are supported and appreciated.

“So if you’ve got a bike at the back of the garage and there’s air in the tyres, please sign up and come along to join us. The 25-mile ride is achievable by anyone with average fitness and all the organisers, marshals and other volunteers are very friendly.”

This year, the ride returns to its usual date in June, with an easy 25-mile route, a challenging 60-mile route and the classic 100-mile route taking in some of the best hill climbs in Lancashire and Yorkshire.

The last Ribble Valley Ride raised £5,800 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Prostate Cancer UK and Rotary Great Britain and Ireland.

The 25-mile ‘Challenge’ route is a fabulous ride through idyllic Ribble Valley scenery, while the 60-mile ‘Expert’ is a tough, hilly ride through the Trough of Bowland and upper Ribble Valley. The Elite route goes even further, taking the high road to the pretty town of Hawes before returning via the iconic Ribblehead Viaduct.

All three routes will be signed and marshalled, with regular food and hydration stops along the way. Technical back-up is also available and food and drinks are included in the entry fees, which are: 25 miles £20 / 60 miles £30 / 100 miles £35.

This year’s ride has received backing from a number of sponsors, including Hanson Cement and Rufus Carr.

Chip timing and full classified results will be available to all riders, although the ride is non-competitive and if cyclists wish to shorten their ride, then they have ample opportunity to do so.

Entry fees start at just £20 for the 25-mile route and the organisers are offering a discounted ‘family’ ticket to encourage active families to take part together.