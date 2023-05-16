Bank of Dave Netflix hit released in cinemas across Eastern Europe with message of hope to Ukraine from Dave Fishwick
The Burnley-based feelgood movie of the year Bank of Dave has just been released in cinemas across Eastern Europe – with a message of hope and goodwill from protagonist Dave Fishwick.
The Netflix smash hit, which tells the story of the local minibus salesman turned banker, can now be watched on the big screen in Russia and Ukraine, and has prompted Dave to send his good wishes to the war-torn region.
In a Tweet to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dave said: “Lots of love to you all in Ukraine, dear Mr Zelenskyy. I hope our movie brings a little happiness in these tough times you are all facing.”
The news follows hot on the heels of the movie being released in independent cinemas across the United States, as well as on Virgin Atlantic and British Airways flights.
Speaking to the Burnley Express, Dave said: “This is a cinematic release, it has been released in all cinemas across Eastern Europe. It will be released on Netflix over there later in the year, but it is being cinematically released first. I hope it brings some cheer to the people in the region having a difficult time at the moment.”
Bank of Dave, which told the story of Dave’s battle to set up a high street bank, featured James Bond franchise actor Rory Kinnear in the title role, alongside household namees Phoebe Dynevor, Joel Fry and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.
The film, which had its world premiere at Burnley’s Reel Cinema in January, proved so successful that streaming giants Netflix announced recently that they had commissioned a sequel to the story.