The newly named Gregg Stevenson Play Area in Foulridge has been officially opened in honour of the celebrated Paralympian from the village.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Alma Avenue Play Area in Foulridge has been named after Gregg Stevenson MBE who rowed to victory to claim gold at the Paralympics in Paris last September.

Foulridge Parish Council wanted to acknowledge the villager’s momentous win with a lasting tribute for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregg, his wife Mel and son, Harry, who cut the ribbon, were joined by a small group of villagers who had gathered for the unveiling of the plague, which reads: “This play area is named in honour of Gregg Stevenson – First Freeman of Foulridge – Paralympic Gold Medal Winner – Paris 2024.”

Coun. Kevin Salter and Gregg Stevenson MBE in Foulridge

Pendle Borough Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Foulridge councillor and chairman of Foulridge Parish Council, Kevin Salter, said: “For our village to have a Paralympic gold medal winner is amazing and should be rightly celebrated.

“As soon as we heard of Gregg winning a gold medal, fellow parish councillors and villagers all wanted to do something to mark his outstanding achievement.

“We wanted to find a fitting tribute for Gregg, and I feel we have achieved that by making him a Freeman of Foulridge, where he currently lives; as well as renaming the village play area after him and sponsoring an annual social award at our local primary school, St Michael and All Angels.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now his gold medal – and what he has achieved since losing both his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan while serving as a Royal Engineer Commando 15 years ago – will be remembered for years to come.

Coun. Salter added: “Along with his wife and two sons, Gregg’s family are passionate about sports and love spending time outdoors, so a plaque and renaming the village play area fits in perfectly with that.

“Gregg became interested in rowing after trying out for the Invictus Games in 2018 and since then has gone on to achieve many sporting accomplishments, culminating in his Paralympics gold medal – showing his sheer determination which makes him such a role model for future generations.”