Colne’s former Commando Gregg Stevenson and trailblazer Lauren Rowles roared to rowing gold in a classic Paralympic finish.

The pair came in as heavy favourites having won all 11 of their races together and set four world records.

But they were put under the pump by China in the final and had to summon a mighty sprint finish with ten strokes to go, claiming victory by just two seconds.

“That’s not usually the way we do it,” said Colne star and debutant Stevenson, who lost both of his legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2009.

Colne rower Gregg Stevenson won gold at the Paris Paralympics

“We try to take care of it earlier and that’s our strength, but we have to race until the last stroke because people will bring something you don’t expect. When we knew we had the momentum, there was a little grimace and a little smile, feeling ‘we’re going’, ‘we’re going’, it was so cool.”

Rowles, who became a mum with wheelchair basketballer Jude Hamer in March, is the first Paralympian to win three gold medals in rowing.

“What feels better than making history, right?" said the 26-year-old.

“The journey with Gregg has been incredible and that has been the best part about it. I said to him, whatever the result is, when we cross that finish line, I can say I've had the best time in the world.”

It was one of three golds and four medals on a magical morning for GB's rowers.

The mixed coxed four won gold to make it 14 years unbeaten and extend the longest winning streak in British sport.

Gregg has also worked for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals’ Specialist Mobility Rehabilitation Centre (SMRC) as lead physical training instructor and mental health practitioner.

He still makes regular trips to the centre for support with his prosthetics and has worked closely with SMRC in the build-up to the Games, with the centre helping with his training, including the creation of a cycling leg.