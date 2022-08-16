Former Pop Idol contestant Darius Danesh dies aged 41
Former Pop Idol contestant Darius Danesh has been found dead in his US apartment at the age of 41, his family have announced.
The Scottish singer and actor was found dead in his US apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.
The cause of his death remains unknown.
A statement just released reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.
“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.
“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”
Darius came third behind Will Young and Gareth Gates on Pop Idol in 2001.