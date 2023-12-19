An appeal has gone out to find a ‘forever’ home for a nine-year-old dog who has been described as ‘the most loving girl.’

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary are desperate to find a home for crossbreed Labrador Nami. She has been at the sanctuary in July as her owner’s circumstances changed and they didn’t have enough time for her. There hasn’t been any interest in her despite repeated appeals through social media. Manager at the Bury sanctuary Manager Karen Weed said: “Nami is a staff favourite, she is the most loving girl, she is so happy in he company of people and loves to greet everyone she meets.

“She is a gorgeous girl who we have done a number of appeals for but not receive any interest in her and we don’t understand why. She is a delight with people, she loves receiving affection and being made a fuss of. Nami loves going out for walks. She can be quite strong on a lead.

“She isn’t coping well in kennels and can be reactive to other dogs which is exasperated by being stressed in the kennel environment. She would love a home to call her own.”