The vote of thanks comes from the former Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry whose reign ended last month.

Kerry said: "The people of Burnley and Padiham have again showed how generous of both heart and pocket they really are. In view of the fact that covid stole a few months from us both myself and Mark are absolutely delighted."

The money will be distributed evenly between the couple's chosen charities Derian House children’s hospice, Barry Kilby Prostate cancer and Safenet.

The contribution from the mayoress’s committee to this amount totalled £25092.88.

Kerry added: "The team worked so hard and pulled together to make it a really exciting and rewarding year."

Among the highlights and helping to swell the coffers were Mark tackling the Three Peaks challenge and also kayaking along part of the Leeds/Liverpool canal.

Kerry said: "I really do want to thank Janet's School of Music which held two charity events and donated the monies raised to our charities.

"The support from Burnley Leisure and Towneley Hall, together with generous donations from a couple of local companies has ensured it was an incredible term of office and we want to thank anyone who organised events for us, bought tickets to any events, donated raffle prizes or helped in any way shape or form."