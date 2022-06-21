Founded in Burnley in 2020 by ex soldier Andrew Powell, to provide support for ex servicemen and women, one of the star attractions were characters from the iconic Star Wars films.

Members of the 5th Legion group dress in costume to attend events and raise funds for charity and they were given a very warm welcome.

There were military vehicles, children's rides and face painting, a street dancing team and a variety of stalls selling hand made crafts and food.

One of the other main attractions was a replica Hurricane that was on display during the day.

Undefined: readMore

1. Armed forces' day a huge success at Burnley based Healthier Heroes . Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. Armed forces' day a huge success at Burnley based Healthier Heroes . Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. Armed forces' day a huge success at Burnley based Healthier Heroes . Photo: submited Photo Sales

4. Armed forces' day a huge success at Burnley based Healthier Heroes . Photo: submitted Photo Sales