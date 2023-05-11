Clarets fans are being given the chance to meet one of the chiefs who pulled the strings at the club.

Clive Holt will sign copies of his new book Out Of The Wilderness; A Director's Life at Burnley FC on Saturday at The Bookshop in Market Street, Colne, from 10-30am to 1-30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Bateman, owner of The Bookshop, said: “The book will be an absolutely fascinating read for anyone interested in Burnley Football Club from an insider’s perspective.”

Clive Holt (left) with Dave Thomas, who both wrote the new book Out Of The Wilderness; A Director's Life at Burnley FC.

Clive joined the club’s board in August 1986 and also served as company secretary.