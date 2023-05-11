Former Burnley FC director Clive Holt to sign copies of his new book at Colne shop
Whatever you want to know about Burnley Football Club’s history, he’s the man to tell you.
Clarets fans are being given the chance to meet one of the chiefs who pulled the strings at the club.
Clive Holt will sign copies of his new book Out Of The Wilderness; A Director's Life at Burnley FC on Saturday at The Bookshop in Market Street, Colne, from 10-30am to 1-30pm.
Mark Bateman, owner of The Bookshop, said: “The book will be an absolutely fascinating read for anyone interested in Burnley Football Club from an insider’s perspective.”
Clive joined the club’s board in August 1986 and also served as company secretary.
His book, co-written with Dave Thomas and including a foreword by Sean Dyche, tells of his 35-year association with the club, many of them as a director. From the dark days of fourth division football to the glorious moments at Old Trafford and Anfield, Clive has seen it all from a unique vantage point behind the scenes.