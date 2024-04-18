Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ashes of Patricia Anne Hudson, who was known as Trish, have been interred at the Crown Point Life for A Life memorial forest close to the Singing Ringing Tree. A rowan tree has also been planted at the spot with a plaque dedicated to Trish.

The ceremony and tree planting was organised by Trish’s lifelong friend, Joanne Heron, who said: “ I chose the spot and the place at Crown Point so Trish had the sights of her home town of Burnley, including Pendle Hill, the golf course, as she enjoyed playing, and the Singing Ringing tree. “That is a personal favourite of mine, having done many walks around this area, and Trish will always have people wandering by.”

Trish died in the USA at the age of 56, just weeks after being diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer. Trish went to Padiham Green Primary and the former Gawthorpe High schools. She later studied hair and beauty at Nelson and Colne College and went to work for Express Gifts as a print buyer. The role gave her the opportunity to travel the world and resulted in a move to California when she was head hunted.

This was a dream come true for Trish who had wanted to move to the USA since she was a child as her great grandmother was a native American cherokee from the Cree tribe. Ambitious and a globe trotter, Trish had visited most of Europe and also China and South America.

Trish was the organiser of the first ever reunion to celebrate former Burnley nightspot The Cat’s Whiskers, back in 2011. Held at the now closed Lava and Ignite nightclub in Hammerton Street, the reunion was a huge success and raised the grand total of £3,700 for Pendleside Hospice.

The ceremony was held on the same day as the Grand National as a nod to former Burnley Express trainee reporter Trish’s love of dressing up for the races. April 13th also marked three months to the day since Trish’s death.

A plaque placed at the foot of the tree planted in memory of Trish Hudson at the Life for A Life memorial forest at Crown Point in Burnley

Trish’s eldest son Perrie, who lives in Peterborough, attended the ceremony with his wife Leydi and their son Felix. Trish’s brother David and her niece and nephew, Hannah and Thomas travelled from Norfolk to say their goodbyes. Sadly Trish’s mum, Yvonne, was too poorly to make the journey from her home in Virginia and her other son, Michael, who lives in California was also unable to attend.

A celebration of Trish’s life was held at Burnley Miner’s Club where dozens of people who knew Trish raised a glass in her honour.