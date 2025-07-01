A former Clarets defender is to receive a special honour from the University of Central Lancashire.

Fan favourite Clarke Carlisle, who made 131 appearances for Burnley between 2007 and 2012, will take to the stage next week to receive an Honorary Fellowship.

Clarke, who will take to the stage on Monday, is being recognised for the significant contribution he has made to football and mental health awareness.

During his 17-year playing career, the central defender was chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association and an ambassador for the Kick it Out campaign, which focusses on eradicating racism and homophobia in football.

His challenges with mental health are well documented and he is now using his own experiences in his role as business development manager for a gambling harms charity. Clarke is also working closely with the university delivering presentations to students about his mental health struggles.

He will be joined by Sylvia Simmonds, who has spent her life trying to improve the lives of deaf individuals across the world, while an Honorary Doctorate will be conferred on Higher Education expert Professor Carl Lygo.

Taking place from July 7th to 11th in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, the university’s degree and award celebrations will see almost 4,000 students don their academic caps and gowns across 14 graduation ceremonies.

Graduates and their guests will then move to University Square, in the heart of the Preston Campus, to enjoy post-event celebrations.

For those who cannot make it in person, live streaming will be available on the university’s YouTube channel.