A former Burnley antiques shop owner has raised over £11,000 for charity in memory of his partner.

Richard Eden hosts regular table top sales outside his home in Padiham, from spring to summer, with all the proceeds donated to Rosemere Cancer Foundation. This season’s sales raised the grand total of £2,245, including a personal donation from Richard.

This brings the total raised since he began the sales seven years ago, after his partner James died, to £11,132. James and Richard ran a glassware, china and antiques business in Burnley.

Richard Eden hands over a cheque for £2,245 , the amount his table top sale raised this year for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in memory of his partner James, to The Workshop cafe owner Bailey Routh.

Now 81, Richard said: “Losing James was like losing a limb. This is my way of honouring his memory.”

Richard presented his 2023 donation to Rosemere at Padiham’s The Workshop, a new quirky coffee shop a 10 minute walk from his home in Fleetwood Road’s Riverside Mill.