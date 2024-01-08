A petition to legally pardon the Pendle Witches has just five days left to make it over the final hurdle.

The campaign, created by activist Charlotte Meredith and backed by Barrowford film-maker Emma Swinton, must receive 2,647 more signatures to be debated in Parliament.

Emma, who is the director of short film The Witch’s Daughter featuring Bank of Dave star Jo Hartley and Game of Thrones actor Burn Gorman, is urging people to sign the petition to help pardon the innocent people convicted of, and executed for, witchcraft in the 17th Century.

The film-maker says the petition is the first of its kind to reach more than 7,000 signatures – but it needs a total of 10,000 before Saturday.

Barrowford woman, Emma Swinton, director of The Witch's Daughter about the Pendle Witch Trials. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“It breaks my heart that the Pendle Witches are still seen as guilty. It is well accepted by most today that the trials across Britain and Europe were corrupt. A lot of countries have now pardoned their witches, including Salem, the trials that were inspired by the Pendle Witch trials. It is very shameful that the UK is so far behind the rest of the world. Witch hunts are still happening around the world today. It is important for pardons to happen and for the UK to set a precedent.

"We are looking for help from the Pendle community and beyond to help us get this petition over the finish line and finally get the pardons they deserve.”