A young Barnoldswick man who overcame life-changing injuries to help others has been recognised for his inspirational work by charity Day One Trauma Support.

The Leeds-based national charity that provides people with emotional, practical and financial support following a catastrophic injury, announced the winners of its inaugural Day One Trauma Awards at a glamorous event at The Marriott Hotel in Leeds recently.

The awards were given out during the Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust’s annual trauma ball and awards ceremony that celebrates the life-saving work across Leeds Major Trauma Centre at Leeds General Infirmary.

Oliver decided to take on a 180,000-step walking challenge, which is around 85 miles, over 30 days to raise money for the Day One Trauma Support charity

Oliver Stevens, 23, of Barnoldswick, received the Inspirational Fundraiser Award. Oliver suffered a traumatic brain injury when a car he was a passenger in crashed with a 40-tonne lorry near Skipton, North Yorkshire, in July 2022. It left him with several fractures to his skull, paralysis down his left side, broken ribs, collar bone, and damage to his vision and hearing.

In October he took on a fundraising walk as part of his rehabilitation, inspiring an ‘army’ of people to raise money for Day One. Oliver himself raised more than £3,000 from the 30-day challenge.