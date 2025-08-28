Residents in a rural Pendle village are demanding action to put the brakes on speeding drivers.

And they say it is only a matter of time before a serious, or even fatal accident, happens in Laneshawbridge if drastic action is not taken soon.

In a bid to get action resident Alan Whitehead has launched a petition calling for speed cameras as you enter and leave the village in Keighley Road to quell the problem. Alan said: “Our wonderful idyllic village of Laneshawbridge is being spoilt by speeding traffic. Villagers living in Wycoller View, near the main road, say it mimics living next to a motorway and many of them have said if they knew how bad the problem was they would never have moved here.

Keighley Road in Laneshawbridge where residents are concerned about vehicles speeding. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“While other villages have many speed cameras, we have one facing the wrong way just before a bend, which, you would naturally slow down for. We need speed cameras both in and as you enter and leave the village. We need immediate action before someone is hurt or killed. This comes up time and time again at the parish council and we are now left with no choice but to raise a petition for immediate action.”

In a bid to illusrates how bad the problem is Alan, who worked in traffic management, used a speed gun to monitor traffic. Over a six day period more than half the drivers were travelling well over the speed limit of 30mph with some vehicles reaching an incredible 105mph.

Alan added: “The village of Blacko has average speed cameras every few hundred yards. We have one speed camera facing a bend across from the Emmott Arms pub, where you have to slow down for the bend anyway, and is 1,000 yards from the 30 zone sign coming from a 60mph as you enter the village from Cowling.

“The speeds recorded range from over 45 right up to 105 MPH, that’s in a 30 zone. Most speeders are after passing the Emmott Arms heading for Cowling and, for want of a better word, boot it for the long straight, but this is still a 30mph.”

Alan has kept a record of the dates, times and speeds recorded to bolster residents’ call for action. He added: “We had an instance where a lady who was trying to cross the road was almost run over by a speeding car and on another occasion a driver had her car written off by a speeding motorist.”

Residents have contacted Lancashire Police and also Lancashire County Council about the issue.