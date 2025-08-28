Pendle Borough Council and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are joining forces to tackle the ongoing problem of wheelie bin fires in Nelson.

As a result of an increase in the number of deliberate fires in Bradley Ward, a leaflet has been produced which will be distributed to homes in the Bankhouse Road/Reedyford Road area to drive home the message of how dangerous such fires can be and the impact they have on public services.

The council’s technical and enforcement teams will be distributing the leaflets, which may also be rolled out to other parts of Pendle, including Brierfield and Waterside Ward in Colne, where the problem has increased.

Coun. David Whipp, leader of Pendle Borough Council and portfolio holder for Community Safety and Engagement, said: “We are pleased to be working with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to get the message across to residents. These deliberate fires have a significant impact on our local communities with a cost involved for each incident to the council, police and fire service.

“These acts of vandalism are unnecessary, could cause serious harm and need to be stopped; and we are hoping that by raising awareness with these leaflets, we will reach the culprits.”

Dave Harris, watch manager at Nelson Fire Station, added: “Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is working closely with Pendle Borough Council to raise awareness of the dangers of deliberate rubbish fires. By tackling this issue together, we aim to reduce incidents, protect our environment and keep our community safe.

“We have seen an increase in the number of deliberate rubbish fires in Pendle. Rubbish fires can spread to buildings, risk lives and take firefighters away from dealing with more serious fires.”

David Walker, Pendle Borough Council's assistant director of operational services, had this advice for residents. “To help prevent fires being started, we would suggest residents only put their bins out on collection days and then take them back in as soon as possible afterwards. Another preventative measure is to dispose of batteries through our kerbside collection scheme; by leaving them in a bag on top of the recycling bins.”