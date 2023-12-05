Father Christmas visits children at St Leonard’s Primary School in Padiham
“He was made very welcome and the youngsters loved visiting him in his grotto,” said headteacher Mrs Beverly Holmes.
While Santa was busy checking what was on the children’s Christmas lists, the hall was packed full of various stalls including local crafts.
Many parents supported the raffle, which featured a range of prizes including restaurant vouchers from Vetranos and Dippers. Children were treated to a hot dog tea at the cafe, and many had their faces painted with a festive theme.
“The event was a great success. It was lovely to see so many families enjoying the festive spirit and the money raised will be used to provide extra treats for the children, such as Christmas presents and a pantomime performance of Beauty and the Beast,” added Mrs Holmes.