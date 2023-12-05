News you can trust since 1877
Father Christmas visits children at St Leonard’s Primary School in Padiham

Father Christmas arrived in Padiham early to greet youngsters at the Christmas fair at St Leonard’s Church of England Primary School.
By John Deehan
Published 5th Dec 2023, 09:42 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
“He was made very welcome and the youngsters loved visiting him in his grotto,” said headteacher Mrs Beverly Holmes.

While Santa was busy checking what was on the children’s Christmas lists, the hall was packed full of various stalls including local crafts.

Father Christmas and one of his elves bring a smile to one young visitor
Many parents supported the raffle, which featured a range of prizes including restaurant vouchers from Vetranos and Dippers. Children were treated to a hot dog tea at the cafe, and many had their faces painted with a festive theme.

“The event was a great success. It was lovely to see so many families enjoying the festive spirit and the money raised will be used to provide extra treats for the children, such as Christmas presents and a pantomime performance of Beauty and the Beast,” added Mrs Holmes.

