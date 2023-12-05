Father Christmas visits children at St Leonard’s Primary School in Padiham

Father Christmas arrived in Padiham early to greet youngsters at the Christmas fair at St Leonard’s Church of England Primary School.

“He was made very welcome and the youngsters loved visiting him in his grotto,” said headteacher Mrs Beverly Holmes.

While Santa was busy checking what was on the children’s Christmas lists, the hall was packed full of various stalls including local crafts.

Father Christmas and one of his elves bring a smile to one young visitor

Many parents supported the raffle, which featured a range of prizes including restaurant vouchers from Vetranos and Dippers. Children were treated to a hot dog tea at the cafe, and many had their faces painted with a festive theme.