21 cuddly canines looking for a forever home in Burnley, Pendle or the Ribble Valley

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is asking dog lovers from across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to come and take a look at the precious pups they currently have up for adoption.
By John Deehan
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:34 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:41 GMT

There’s no need to make an appointment at the sanctuary, which is currently open to visitors from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

If you’re able to provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each pup:

Breed: Bulldog (American) Sex: Female Age: 6 years 0 month

1. Nala

Breed: Bulldog (American) Sex: Female Age: 6 years 0 month Photo: NA

Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell) Sex: Male Age: 1 year 9 months

2. Ziggy

Breed: Terrier (Jack Russell) Sex: Male Age: 1 year 9 months Photo: NA

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (Alsatian) Sex: Male Age: 1 year 6 months

3. Samba

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (Alsatian) Sex: Male Age: 1 year 6 months Photo: NA

Breed: Bulldog (British) Sex: Male Age: 1 year 2 months

4. Ronnie

Breed: Bulldog (British) Sex: Male Age: 1 year 2 months Photo: NA

