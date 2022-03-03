Burnley's budding Kate Winslets and Leonardo DiCaprios invited to join theatre group to make their stage debut
Fancy yourself as the next Kate Winslet or Leonardo DiCaprio?
Well here is your chance as the Burnley Garrick Theatre Group are on the lookout for new members as they introduce their 2022/2023 season of plays on Friday 25th March 2022.
Society chairman Martin Chadwick said “We have relocated from Nelson’s Ace Centre to Burnley Youth Theatre.
" We haven’t performed in Burnley for over 10 years and we are delighted to be back and performing in the fantastic venue.
"We just want to get word out that we are back in Burnley and that we are a welcoming society for people from all walks of life and all experiences.”
Read More
The preview night is an ideal opportunity to hear about the next season of plays and meet the team. The Garrick currently put on five plays a season.
It takes a large team of people to put on a production, from actors, directors, to set builders, painters, technicians, wardrobe and props, front of house and others as well as the actors and the committee. Everyone who is involved in a show is a volunteer and they cannot have too many of them. Martin added: “Whether you love the theatre or just want a hobby we would love to hear from you.”
The Garrick’s preview night will be held on Friday, March 25th at St Stephen’s Church, Burnley, Lancashire at 7.30pm. There is no need to book – just turn up. If you do require more information, please feel email The Garrick Theatre Group on [email protected]