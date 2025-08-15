A family have paid an emotional tribute to ‘the loveliest and most generous man’ who died after a collision in Crawshawbooth.

Mark Dickinson, 57, was described has having an ‘infectious personality’, his death leaving his family and friends heartbroken. Mr Dickson was struck by a car while he was crossing Burnley Road, close to the junction with York Street, on Friday, August 8. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Mark was a devoted and loving partner of Tina for the last 30 years. He was a dad, stepdad, grandad, son, brother and friend to many. Mark was the loveliest and most generous man anyone could ever meet. He had an infectious personality and was always smiling, he had the biggest heart of gold and always put Tina first. He was very outgoing and loved the social scene with his many friends within the local community. Mark loved Karaoke and had an amazing voice. Mark absolutely adored and loved his dogs, Charlie and Pip.

Mark Dickinson

“He was a successful businessman owning and running his own painting and decorating company called All in 1 Solutions. Even on his day off he would help anyone with DIY. His death has had a heart-breaking impact on his family and friends, and he will be remembered and sorely missed forever.

“Tina is overwhelmed by all the kind and generous support by donations and comforting words at this tragic time which shows how much Mark was loved.”

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and our officers are continuing to appeal for information and footage.

Policw were called to Burnley Road at 10-06pm, to reports that a Toyota Hilux Invincible had collided with a pedestrian while he was crossing the carriageway. It was reported that a Volkswagen Golf was in close proximity to the Toyota at the time.

An 18-year-old man from Rawtenstall was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Two 19-year-old men from Waterfoot, a 14-year-old boy from Waterfoot, and an 18-year-old man from Bacup, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while impaired through drink or drugs.

They have all since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anybody with information can contact police on 101, quoting log 1474 of 8th August 2025, or email [email protected]