The family of a three-year-old Burnley girl who was killed in a crash between a van and a tram in Manchester have paid tribute to the “sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl”.

Louisa Palmisano, known as Lulu, was struck by a van that had been forced onto the pavement after colliding with a tram at around 10am on Saturday. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and Lulu was taken to hospital. However, despite the best efforts of medics, she died from her injuries.

The van driver fled the scene, but today, Greater Manchester Police confirmed the arrest of a 36-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Lulu’s parents, who had been visiting Manchester for the weekend, paid tribute to their beloved daughter.

In a statement, they said: “She was full of creativity and joy, and she absolutely loved going to nursery every day. Her absence has left a devastating void in our family – she was our only child, our whole world.

“We were simply enjoying a happy family day out in Manchester when this unimaginable tragedy struck. In an instant, our lives were shattered beyond repair. The pain of losing her is unbearable, and we miss her more than words can ever express.”

DS Andrew Page, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, confirmed the family is being supported by specialist officers.

“This is still an active investigation, and we are looking for anyone who has any information to come forward. Please contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 1086 of 22/02/25. Alternatively, details can be shared via GMP’s LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”