Family pay emotional tribute to Padiham man killed in BCW Engineering accident
Officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 9-46am on Wednesday to BCW Engineering Ltd, Innovation Drive, Burnley, to a report of an industrial accident.
The emergency services attended and David (54) was found to have suffered head injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A joint investigation between the police and the Health and Safety Executive is under way.
Paying tribute to David, his daughter Katie said: “My dad was the life and soul of the party. He had many interests but was obsessed with Turf Moor. He will be dearly missed by many.”
Also paying tribute to David, his fiancée Sheralyn said: “Dave was a loving fiancé, and we were very much looking forward to getting married on July 25. He was a stepdad to Emma, Hollie and Georgia and always went out of his way to help them if he could, with decorating or shopping. He doted on his two granddaughters and loved spending time with them. He has many friends and work colleagues and enjoyed a Budweiser when watching his favourite team Burnley play. He will leave a massive hole in our lives and will be greatly missed.”
