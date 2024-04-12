Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mohammad Hussain Chaudhry, affectionately called Mr Chaudhry by everyone who knew him, died on Saturday aged 93. He passed away in hospital with his family around him after being admitted for a week with an infection, and leaves behind his wife and five children and grandchildren.

Calling him “a respected pillar of the community,” his daughter Zahida Shamim says his funeral on Sunday was one of the biggest in Nelson.

"A beacon of wisdom and unity, he was revered for his gentle demeanour and sought-after counsel. He fostered camaraderie within the community, actively participating in the Ghausia mosque committee. His unwavering reputation as a true gentleman endeared him to all who knew him.“He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, integrity, and community spirit that will be cherished forever.”

Mr Chaudhry, who spent the past 40 years living in Lomeshaye Road, arrived in the UK in the early 1960s, becoming one of the first settlers in Nelson. He diligently worked in the mills, including Mullards & Prestige, contributing to the town's industrial landscape.