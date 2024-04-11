Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Homebuilder Northstone is offering a Community Fund to groups, schools or charities located near its Keld development in Trough Laithe Road, Barrowford, as part of its CSR commitment to the borough.

Organisations can nominate themselves, and must submit an application by Tuesday, April 30th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chrissie Bramhall, Northstone communities manager, said: “Being a responsible homebuilder, we identify lots of ways we can support the communities in which we build and have this in place from the get go, but this is the first time that we have given the local groups the opportunity to come to us and say we would love the money for X, Y and Z, which makes it all the more special.

Northstone's Keld development in Trough Laithe Road, Barrowford. Credit: James Andrews

“There are so many groups and organisations at the heart of the community in Barrowford and surrounding areas, many of which are close to the hearts of our residents at Keld and that have a truly beneficial impact on their day to day lives.

“We are hoping to receive applications from all kinds of groups from schools to bowling clubs, youth groups, dance schools, baby and toddler classes and charities, to name just a few. All of the applications will be looked at individually and while it will be a very tough decision, we can’t wait to announce the winner.”

Northstone has previously donated £10,000 to Barrowford St Thomas CE Primary School for the build of a new sports running track, and worked with schools and colleges to support those wanting a career in construction.