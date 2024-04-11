A representative image of Redrow homes, similar to those being built at Calder Grange, Ribble Valley

Redrow’s latest development Calder Grange will open on Saturday, and feature 26 detached homes for private sale.

The Eco Electric properties all feature air source heat-pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow (Lancashire), said: “The homes at Calder Grange feature our new eco electric specification, which uses air source heat-pumps to generate heating and hot water, in place of a traditional gas boiler.

“This technology, which significantly reduces homeowners’ energy usage, will feature in all homes as standard and will be complemented by underfloor heating to the ground floors of our detached designs.”