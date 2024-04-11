Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire opens new room at the Old Grammar School Community Centre, Whalley

The Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker, officially opened a new large multi-purpose room in the void above a false ceiling at the Old Grammar School Community Centre, Whalley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Apr 2024, 11:58 BST
Funding of £35,000 came from Laurus Homes, now part of L&Q, with additional assistance from Lancashire Environmental Fund and the National Lottery.

Also in attendance were representatives of some of the groups who use the centre, volunteers, contractors and potential users.

This room, now called Ribble, will enable the centre to accommodate more physical and theatrical activities and is more flexible for room hire bookings. The new space is part of a six-year project to improve the Grade II listed centre. Its first booking will feature Egyptian belly-dancing.

The Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker opening the Ribble Room at The Old Grammar School Community Centre Whalley with Chair of Trustees Terry HillThe Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker opening the Ribble Room at The Old Grammar School Community Centre Whalley with Chair of Trustees Terry Hill
The centre was established in the old grammar school in 2013. Run by charitable organisation Whalley Educational Foundation, established in 1914 to promote the education of local children, it offers preschool, adult education, arts and crafts such as woodwork, sewing, pottery, vocational training and space for community meetings.

