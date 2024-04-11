Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funding of £35,000 came from Laurus Homes, now part of L&Q, with additional assistance from Lancashire Environmental Fund and the National Lottery.

Also in attendance were representatives of some of the groups who use the centre, volunteers, contractors and potential users.

This room, now called Ribble, will enable the centre to accommodate more physical and theatrical activities and is more flexible for room hire bookings. The new space is part of a six-year project to improve the Grade II listed centre. Its first booking will feature Egyptian belly-dancing.

The Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker opening the Ribble Room at The Old Grammar School Community Centre Whalley with Chair of Trustees Terry Hill