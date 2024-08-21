Family of former Burnley man who emigrated to Australia thank well wishers for support after he suffers horrific injuries in bike accident on island of Bali
Shane Ramsey grew up in Burnley and attended Ightenhill Primary School before moving to Perth with his mum and stepdad, Catherine and Andrew Ramsey, and his younger brother, Jay, when he was around 12 or 13. Now aged 30, Shane underwent emergency surgery after he suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain, blood in his lungs and severe brain damage after the horror crash.
An experienced bike rider since he was a child, the horror accident happened the day after Shane stood as groomsman at a friend’s wedding on the island. Shane, who has also recently qualified as a carpenter, underwent neurosurgery, which doctors warned his family he may not survive. Shane’s family have kept a bedside vigil and he is now in an induced coma and due to be flown back home to Australia where he will be admitted to the intensive care unit at the Royal Perth Hospital.
As Shane didn’t have travel insurance his family set up a gofundme page to cover mounting medical bills and hospital costs. So far donations stand at $101,000 dollars. Surgery alone cost $53,000 and the flights home around $150,000. Catherine has already remortgaged a couple of properties the family own and she has said she is willing to sell her own home to fund the costs for Shane’s medical bills.
Shane’s older brother, David Gent (36) who stayed in Burnley when the family emigrated, but moved to Preston a couple of years ago, said: “My mum wants to get Shane home to Australia as soon as possible for a second opinion on his condition.
“It’s been a devastating time for all the family. We are just taking things one day at a time. Shane has a lot of relatives still in the UK who have been in touch with messages of support and this has been a great help.”
David will tie the knot this Saturday with his fiancee Amanda Ferguson and the couple plan to fly out to Australia sometime next week to be with Shane and the family. To donate to the fund please click HERE.
