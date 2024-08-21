Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘A’ star student Zoe Clough had no career plan in place when she left school with a raft of glowing results.

Less than a week into a Health and Social course at Burnley College she knew it wasn’t right for her, so joined her mum Michelle and the rest of the sales team at former long established shop J T Lloyd Cosmetics in Burnley town centre.

Fast forward five years and Zoe has her own business as a social media manager and is about to take on her first employee. And she is the first to admit she sometimes feels like it is all a dream. “I absolutely love what I do, I have put my heart and soul into it and it is certainly paying off,” said Zoe who is now 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Clough has launched her own social media management company, Elevated Socials, at the age of 22

Elevated Socials grew almost organically as, although Zoe loved her job at J T Cosmetics, she always felt she wanted to work for herself, the issue was she just didn’t know which direction to go in. “I looked at all the things I enjoyed doing, including selling and being customer faced, and it just grew from there really. I had experience in creating social media posts for the shop so I thought, ‘why not do this for other businesses?’

Zoe took a leap of faith and gave up her job at J and T to concentrate on launching her business. She took on the role of a delivery driver at Padiham based Serranos Pizzas so she had at least some income. (She also threw in some social media management for them also)

Social media management involves promoting a business on the three main platforms, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. And if you think it is just making funny videos and taking lots of photos, think again. Zoe, who now has five clients on her books, has to know exactly what each business needs in terms of SWOT analysis, a planning tool which identifies a company’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.

She said: “Each individual business has its own set of needs and it’s my job to pinpoint those. I love working with clients who have the same passion as me and really want to use my business to grow and evolve those.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe has educated herself through a series of courses including an intense six day coaching course in Spain led by two highly experienced social media managers. She said: “My dad Lee paid for my flights and I paid for the course and accommodation and it was a turning point for me, everything became so clear in my head. It was a like a lightbulb moment."

Zoe then went on to spend a year working as the social media manager for up and coming CAPO menswear brand which is based in Hyndburn.

She added: “It was a fantastic experience working for CAPO and I also owe a lot to J T Cosmetics for the invaluable experience I gained there.

“All that, and the continuous support of my family, has helped me to be where I am today. I love it but it is hard work and most of the money I earn is invested back into the business to help it to grow and become bigger and better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe has now been invited to go back to her old school, Unity College, to give a talk to students about her success. She said: “I want to show them that not everyone needs to go down the college or university route to get where they want to be in life.

“I want to show them that you can achieve your dreams in life if you are willing to put in the hard work.”